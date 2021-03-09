Olivia Wilde's Birthday; Remember When The 'House' Actor Allegedly Fired Shia LaBeouf?

American actress and filmmaker, Olivia Wilde is celebrating her 37th birthday on March 10, 2021. The actor is known for her work in Thirteen, House, In Time, The Change-Up, Love The Coopers, Year One, A Vigilante and Cowboys and Aliens. The actor made her directing debut with the teen comedy movie Booksmart in 2019. On Olivia Wilde's birthday, here is one of the controversies from her upcoming movie, Don't Worry Darling.

Olivia Wilde's controversies

In April 2020, Olivia Wilde had cast Shia LaBeouf and Florence Pugh in her upcoming psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling. Later in September, the filmmaker replaced LaBeouf with Harry Styles due to a scheduling conflict as per a report by Deadline. However, a new report by Variety claimed that Wilde fired LaBeouf for his reported poor conduct. Variety reported that Shia LaBeouf was officially moved off the project in September 2020. The sources of the studio announced that LaBeouf was replaced by the English singer, songwriter, and actor, Harry Styles due to some scheduling conflict which later came out to be a different story and became one of Olivia Wilde's controversies.

Reportedly, LaBeouf was fired from the film before the shooting began due to a display of poor behaviour. Moreover, his style clashed with Olivia and the rest of the cast and crew. A source told Variety that LaBeouf was 'off-putting' and Wilde did not tolerate such behaviour. Three months later, Shia LaBeouf's ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs also filed a lawsuit against the actor over alleged sexual abuse. The actor was also removed by Netflix from FYC awards campaign pages for Pieces Of A Woman, an upcoming drama starring Labeouf.

About Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling cast has Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine in the lead. The actor and director, Olivia took to Instagram on September 12, 2020, to announce the Don't Worry Darling cast. She captioned the post as 'Jack and Alice' detailing about the lead characters of the movie and later called Harry and Florence, 'fine folks', mentioning that she is very proud to work with them.

Image Source: Olivia Wilde's Instagram