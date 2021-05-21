Omari Hardwick Calls 'Army Of The Dead' Co-star David Bautista His 'forever Brother'

Zack Snyder directed the zombie heist film, Army of the Dead has released in selected theatres in the United States from May 14 onwards. Amidst this, actor Omari Hardwick who plays the role of soldier Vanderohe in the film has praised his co-star Dave Bautista. In a recent interaction with Looper, Omari Hardwick revealed that he and Dave Bautista have now become good friends.

Referring to Bautista as his brother, Omari said that their great camaraderie began when Bautista sent him a picture that sees the duo gun training as Navy seal operatives. Omari recalled that Bautista called him a ‘real deal’ and posted the photo on his social media platform framing a caption along the lines ‘Omari is the real deal’. The actor explained that he loved the way the Guardian of the Galaxy star instilled confidence in him. He compared their bond with Rocky and Paulie from the film Rocky and how Michael Jordan would walk up to Scottie Pippen and boost his confidence saying ‘You got it, you got it’.

Omari added that his character already knows what he brings to the table. However, for Omari to know that Bautista felt like he had his back and feeling that he was the ‘real deal’, set the tone for what they’d be in the future. After the completion of the film, both Omari and Bautista became good friends. During the same interaction, the actor also shared another display of their brotherhood. Omari recalled a text message that Bautista sent him in the recent past. The text read, 'I'm exhausted, I've had a long day. Good to see you on the Zoom. Why did you do not say hello to me?'. To this Omari replied, 'I guess my mic was muted. I said hello three times and you didn't say back’.

This indicated to him how there’s a relationship of caring between them. The two ended their texts saying ‘Love you brother, have a good night.' Omari ended his interaction by saying that Bautista will always be his brother and a friend and that he will always be ready to battle with him on any set in the future. Their recently released film, Army of The Dead will also stream digitally on Netflix from May 21.

(Image: Dave Bautista's Instagram)

