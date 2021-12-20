Omicron Scare: 'SNL' Cancels Live Audience, Limits Cast & Crew On Sets Amid COVID Spike

Hours before the recent episode of Saturday Night Live went on air, the production team announced that the show would take place without the live audience and most of the cast and crew were sent home. The measures were taken in the wake of rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the episode was hosted by Paul Rudd. Musical guest Charlier XCX also cancelled her performance due to the limited cast policy.

Tina Fey, Tom Hanks joined Rudd on the stage and shared that SNL planned to do its big Christmas show and induct host Paul Rudd into the 'five timer’s club' but the plan was cancelled due to COVID fear.

SNL cancels live audience taping and sends most of the crew home

As per Washington Post, hours before the December 18 episode was set to air, producers scrapped the planned show and sent the majority of the cast members home due to rising cases of Omicron variant. The team took to their Twitter and shared a statement that read, "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of "Saturday Night Live" and the show will have limited cast and crew."

Paul Rudd, who recently grabbed the title of Sexiest Man Alive took the stage with Tom Hanks and Tina Fey who welcome the actor to the 'five timer’s club'. Paul could be heard saying, "I know it wasn’t the Christmas show that you expected, but that’s the beauty of this place. Like life, it’s unpredictable. As my good friend Tom Hanks once said in a movie: ‘Life’s like a big weird chocolate bar. Sometimes it’s delicious. Other times, it’s got that orange cream filling in it and it’s like, okay, it’s not what I would have chosen — but it’s better than nothing.'"

Charli XCX, the musical guest for the episode, tweeted that she was told she would no longer be able to perform due to coronavirus pandemic precautions. She wrote, "Hi everyone, due to the limited crew at tonight's taping of SNL, my musical performance will no longer be able to go ahead."

Image: Instagram/@nbcsnl