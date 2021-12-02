Omicron Variant Movie: Know More About Italian 1963 Sci-Fi Film, Here's How To Watch It

The Omicron variant of COVID was designated as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation in November. The variant, named after the Greek alphabet letter, was first discovered in South Africa by researchers. Several netizens pointed out that the variant sounded like something out of a science fiction movie and indeed there is an Italian movie named Omicron that was released back in 1963. Read on to find out more information about the Omicron variant movie.

Where to watch Omicron movie?

An Italian movie named Omicron was released back in 1963 and was written and produced by Ufo Gregoretti. The plot of the movie though does not feature anything about the COVID variant, it is in fact about an alien who takes over someone’s body so that it can learn about Earth, hoping to eventually invade the planet. The movie can be streamed on Youtube.

but this is real name Omicron italian movie pic.twitter.com/Jbnv0SBwoR — STELLA MARIS (@STELLAM95155053) December 1, 2021

There is also another movie titled A Visitor From Planet Omicron that was released back in 2013. The movie follows the story of an alien who comes to earth with a botanical virus, but a gutsy Arizona widow wins him over with her garden-fresh cooking and then tries to topple the corrupt government that put him up to it. One can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

There’s also a 2013 movie called “The Visitor from Planet Omicron,” which centers around an alien who comes to Earth. But an Arizona widow wins the alien over with her cooking abilities https://t.co/JgjOiu3EFe pic.twitter.com/StqTYonI3k — @SilentAsThunder🌪 (@IYellAlot17) December 2, 2021

The Omicron variant of the COVID was designated as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation on Friday, November 26. Since then, countries across the world have started reinstating restrictions to stop the spread of the new strain of coronavirus. During the press conference held by Health Ministery India, it was announced that two cases of the Omicron variant virus were detected in Karnataka.

Lav Agarwal, the Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry, said, "Two cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID apt behaviour is required."

Meanwhile, Around 29 countries have reported 373 cases of the new variant and several counties have imposed international travel restrictions.

(Image: Twitter/@STELLAM95155053/@WILKO80292172)