On Arnold Schwarzenegger's 74th Birthday, His Kids Send Wishes To 'The Terminator' Star

The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger turned 74th on July 30 this year. Birthday wishes were poured in from every fan on social media, as they celebrated his contributions to the cinema and sports world. However, there were a few birthday wishes that stood out for the fans.

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets birthday wishes from his kids

The actor shares four kids with his estranged wife Maria Shriver and one son from Austria native Mildred Baena, namely Katherine, Patrick, Christina and Christopher Schwarzenegger, along with Joseph Baena. Although his kids are all grown, they did not miss the opportunity to send love and wishes to their dad, who is currently living his best life with his beloved pets, as evident from his social media.

Oldest of the lot, Katherine Schwarzenegger took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming birthday wish to the grandfather of her newly born child, Lyla, with actor Chris Pratt. The author shared multiple memories from childhood where the duo can be seen enjoying swimming together, lounging in a hammock, celebrating birthdays, riding a horse and more. She captioned the post by wishing her father writing, 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you! Have the best day ever!!'.

Midnight Sun actor Patrick Schwarzenegger also celebrated his father's birthday by sharing an unseen video of the veteran lifting weights. The young actor appeared amazed at his father's ability to lift heavy weights despite his age. He wrote, 'Happy Birthday pops! Can’t believe you became a grandpa 👴 this past year. Can’t wait to see what happens this year! . ❤️❤️ Also… i have no idea how your 74 today & still pullin this weight. I truly hope I’m half as strong physically & mentally when I’m your age. PS: wait till end 😂'. The youngest son of the Terminator actor Joseph Baena shared a heartwarming picture from their drinks date together and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Dad! I hope your pump was juicy and may your day be filled with lots of schnitzel, schnapps and stogies!!!'.

More on Arnold Schwarzenegger birthday

The actor received a plethora of birthday wishes from his fans from across the globe. He took to his Instagram to share a hilarious picture of him attempting to reply to all the messages while his pets try to cuddle with him. He wrote, 'Getting some help finishing up my newsletter so I can send it out to celebrate my birthday tomorrow'.

