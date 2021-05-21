On Cher's Birthday, Lindsay Lohan Drops In Wishes; Says 'blessed To Encounter Such Greats'

On May 20, 2021, Lindsay Lohan took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture featuring herself, Cher and, Karl Lagerfeld. Sharing the picture, Lindsay dropped her wishes on Cher's birthday. She also said that she is 'blessed' to encounter such 'greats'. In the picture, the trio can be seen posing together cheerfully.

Lindsay Lohan drops wishes on Cher's birthday

In the picture, Lindsay can be seen sporting a black off-shoulder outfit, while Cher wore a white top and black zipper jacket. She added a white beanie to complete her look. Karl was dressed in a black coloured suit. Lindsay and Cher went for subtle makeup and kept their hair open. Lindsay looked excited as she flashed her bright smile while posing with Cher and Karl. Sharing the picture, Lindsay wrote, "Blessed to encounter such greats. Happy Birthday to the one and only @cher" with a smiley emoticon.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop their wishes. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to wish Cher on her birthday. Dakota Lohan, Robs Cheppy, Dina Lohan dropped their wishes and several red hearts in the comments section of the post. A fan commented, "Legend supports legend" with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, "ICONIC" with fire emoticons. A netizen commented, "Life after luv...". Another one wrote, "Great picture. Awesome people".

Cher rang in her 75th birthday on May 20, 2021. The legend has fans from all generations for her work as an actor and as a musician. She is popularly known as 'The Goddess of Pop'. The list of popular Cher songs includes Strong Enough, Living In A House Divided, I Walk Alone, Dark Lady, Bang Bang, among others.

Meanwhile, Lindsay is an active Instagram user as she frequently treats her fans to snippets from her personal as well as professional life. The actor recently dropped a stunning behind-the-scenes picture from her latest photoshoot in Dubai. In the picture, she is dressed in a white shirt and trousers and has added an embroidered bright yellow jacket to complete her look. She wore oversized black shades and went for nude makeup. Her hair is pulled back with a few strands let loose in the front. The actor can be seen posing in her vanity van. As for the caption, she wrote, "Looking forward to the week!".

IMAGE: LINDSAY LOHAN'S INSTAGRAM/ CHER'S INSTAGRAM

