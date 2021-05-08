On Enrique Iglesias's Birthday, Check Out His Most Iconic Songs

Enrique Iglesias is one of the most celebrated singers around the globe. After the Latina singer's successful crossover into the English language career with his single Bailamos in 1999, when Will Smith asked him to contribute to the soundtrack in Wild Wild West, there was no looking back for him. In a career spanning more than 25 years, Enrique has won more than 200 awards and has a slew of hit numbers under his belt. As we celebrate his 46th birthday today, May 8, let's take a look at Enrique's top songs

Enrique Iglesias' best songs

1. Bailando

Enrique Iglesias's track Bailando for his tenth studio album Sex and Love in 2014, is by far one of his most successful tracks of all time. The music video of the Bailando- Spanish version is Enrique's most-watched video on YouTube with more than 3 billion views. This record-breaking song secured a staggering 41 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Hot Latin songs. The song received universal international success in a remixed, English-language form with Sean Paul.

2. Hero

Enrique's track Hero gave him success at a very early stage when he released it in 2001 under his second English album Escape. The single sold over 8 million copies worldwide making it one of the best-selling singles of all time. The music video showing a tender ballad on romance playing against a backdrop of gut-wrenching heartbreak complemented the success of the single overall. Hero topped many charts and including the US Billboard adult contemporary chart for 15 weeks and also became Enrique’s first No.1 in the UK.

3. I Like It

I Like It is a hit single from Enrique's first bilingual album Euphoria and the music video featured American rapper, Pitbull. The song sold 4 million copies in the US alone and more than 6 million copies worldwide becoming Iglesias’ first solo top five hits. It was named Winning Song at the 2012 BMI Latin Awards and hit the top 10 in the Atlantic as well as stateside club charts.

4. Tonight (I'm Lovin' You)

With the rapper, Ludacris joining him in the music video, Tonight (I'm Lovin' You) is one of Enrique’s biggest hits of the 2010s. The song was a worldwide hit for Iglesias peaking top 10 in US Billboard Hot 100 and sold over five million copies. The erotic song was known for its club-ready dance beat and the songs reached number 1 on the Hot Dance Club Songs chart in New Zealand and sold over 500k copies in Australia giving it a global success.

5. Dirty Dancer

Dirty Dancer was released in May 2011 as a part of his 6th studio album Euphoria. Featuring Usher and Lil Wayne, this club banger became a major hit. The super-slick video is produced by RedOne and directed by Yasha Malekzad that has been viewed more than 159 Millon times. The track made it all the way to the top of the US Dance charts and has already been certified Gold in Australia and the US.

IMAGE: ENRIQUE IGLESIAS' INSTAGRAM

