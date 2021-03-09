On Jon Hamm's Birthday, Take This Quiz And Test How Well You Know The 'Mad Men' Star

On March 10, 2021, actor and native St. Louisan, Jon Hamm rings in his 50th birthday. Jon Hamm is popular for his role as an advertising executive, Don Draper in ABC’s Mad Men. The list of popular Jon Hamm's movies includes The Day the Earth Stood Still, Million Dollar Arm, Sucker Punch, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Baby Driver and many more. He has also appeared in television series such as A Young Doctor’s Notebook, Black Mirror, Parks and Recreation, Toast of London, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and others. As we celebrate Jon Hamm's birthday, here’s a quiz to test how well you know the actor.
Jon Hamm's Baby Driver was helmed by?
- Kevin Spacey
- Lily James
- Ansel Elgort
- Edgar Wright
How many episodes the actor has directed in Mad Men?
What is the name of the film where he played the lead for the first time?
- Mad Men
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- Stolen
- Keeping Up with the Joneses
Name the television miniseries where he portrayed the angel, Gabriel
- Good Omens
- Sucker Punch
- The Town
- Bridesmaids
Name the sport Jon Hamm loves the most
- Golf and Tennis
- Cricket
- Football
- Baseball
Since which year did Jon Hamm start narrating Amazon's NFL docuseries All or Nothing?
Name of Jon’s character in Lucy in the Sky
- Will Beam
- Walter Prime
- Mark Goodwin
- Adam Kelly
Jon played the role of a bank hostage in which music video?
- The Lonely Island
- Herman Dune
- Aimee Mann
- Eels
Name of the voice role Jon lent his voice for in Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View
- Tom Scharpling
- Boba Fett
- Chris Knarl
- Ted
Name Jon Hamm’s debut film
- The Ten
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- A Single Man
- Space Cowboys
Jon Hamm played himself in which episode of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm?
- Episode 5
- Episode 8
- Episode 6
- Episode 7
How many episodes did Jon Hamm appear in Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp?
Answers
- Edgar Wright
- 2
- Stolen
- Good Omens
- Golf and Tennis
- 2015
- Mark Goodwin
- The Lonely Island
- Boba Fett
- Space Cowboys
- Episode 8
- 4
