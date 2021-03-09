On Jon Hamm's Birthday, Take This Quiz And Test How Well You Know The 'Mad Men' Star

On March 10, 2021, actor and native St. Louisan, Jon Hamm rings in his 50th birthday. Jon Hamm is popular for his role as an advertising executive, Don Draper in ABC’s Mad Men. The list of popular Jon Hamm's movies includes The Day the Earth Stood Still, Million Dollar Arm, Sucker Punch, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Baby Driver and many more. He has also appeared in television series such as A Young Doctor’s Notebook, Black Mirror, Parks and Recreation, Toast of London, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and others. As we celebrate Jon Hamm's birthday, here’s a quiz to test how well you know the actor.

Jon Hamm's quiz

Jon Hamm's Baby Driver was helmed by?

Kevin Spacey

Lily James

Ansel Elgort

Edgar Wright

How many episodes the actor has directed in Mad Men?

1

2

3

4

What is the name of the film where he played the lead for the first time?

Mad Men

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Stolen

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Name the television miniseries where he portrayed the angel, Gabriel

Good Omens

Sucker Punch

The Town

Bridesmaids

Name the sport Jon Hamm loves the most

Golf and Tennis

Cricket

Football

Baseball

Since which year did Jon Hamm start narrating Amazon's NFL docuseries All or Nothing?

2013

2014

2017

2015

Name of Jon’s character in Lucy in the Sky

Will Beam

Walter Prime

Mark Goodwin

Adam Kelly

Jon played the role of a bank hostage in which music video?

The Lonely Island

Herman Dune

Aimee Mann

Eels

Name of the voice role Jon lent his voice for in Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View

Tom Scharpling

Boba Fett

Chris Knarl

Ted

Name Jon Hamm’s debut film

The Ten

The Day the Earth Stood Still

A Single Man

Space Cowboys

Jon Hamm played himself in which episode of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm?

Episode 5

Episode 8

Episode 6

Episode 7

How many episodes did Jon Hamm appear in Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp?

5

2

3

4

Answers

Edgar Wright

2

Stolen

Good Omens

Golf and Tennis

2015

Mark Goodwin

The Lonely Island

Boba Fett

Space Cowboys

Episode 8

4

Image Source: Jon Hamm's Twitter