On Kate Winslet's Birthday, Here's Fun Trivia Quiz On Life & Career Of 'Titanic' Star

With a career spanning almost three decades, Kate Winslet has become one of the classic actors of her generation. From Rose, Marianne to Juliet, the beloved star has ruled many hearts by portraying several distinct roles onscreen. The veteran actor is celebrating her 45th birthday on Monday, October 5. On the occasion of Kate Winslet’s birthday, we have created a fun trivia quiz on her life and career. Take the quiz to know how well do you know the legendary icon.

The ultimate Kate Winslet quiz

1) Titanic was the breakthrough performance of Kate Winslet which gained her global recognition. But do you know she missed the big premiere of Titanic? Can you guess why?

Influenza

Attended funeral of an ex-boyfriend

Met with an accident

Hypothermia

2) Kate Winslet is popular for her stints in films like Sense & Sensibility, Hamlet, Jude & Titanic. Post featuring in these films, she received a nickname from fans. What was it?

Irish Rose

Juliet

Period Piece Babe

Marianne

3) Kate Winslet turned down offers to star in Shakespeare in Love (1998) & Anna and the King (1999). Can you guess why?

She didn’t like the scripts

She took a hiatus from acting

She didn’t want to star in another period role

She wanted to do independent films

4) Did you know, along with acting Kate Winslet has recorded songs too? She crooned a melody for the movie Christmas Carol: The Movie. Not only that, but the song also became famous in the UK. What was the name of the song?

What if

It is the most beautiful time of the year

Hallelujah

Move that Mountain

5) For being cast as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic, Kate Winslet sent a token of appreciation to director James Cameron. What was her token of appreciation?

Candy

Roses

Chocolates

Watch

6) Acting is deeply rooted in Kate Winslet’s family. Did you know her grandparents founded an entire theatre? Can you guess its name?

Reading theatre

Matinee Express

Reading Repertory Theatre

Shakespeare Round stage

7) Kate Winslet began her acting career at a very young age? Do you know what was her age when she did a gig in a commercial?

8 years

9 years

10 years

11 years

8) Where did the legendary actor grew up?

Reading

Los Angeles

Toronto

Florida

9) Kate Winslet has earned several honourable accolades throughout her stellar career. How many Oscars does she have?

Zero

One

Two

Three

10) Kate Winslet first Oscar nomination was for her stint in which of the following films?

Titanic

Hamlet

Sense & Sensibility

The Reader

Answer Key:

Attended funeral of an ex-boyfriend Period Piece Babe She wanted to do independent films What if Roses Reading Repertory Theatre 11 years Reading One Sense & Sensibility

