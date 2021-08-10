On Kylie Jenner's Birthday, Have A Look At Her Most Jaw-dropping Transformations; See Pics

It goes without a doubt how the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be an all-time paparazzi's favourite, especially when it comes to beauty billionaire Kylie Jenner. Despite being the youngest one in the family, she has come out as the most successful and famous woman in the world at the age of 24. The internet has been stunned by her beauty evolution as she turned from a 10-year-old reality kid to a full-blown makeup mogul. Between her stunning looks, business acumen and maternal grace with daughter Stormi, it's evident that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can do it all.

As she turns a year older today, let's take a look at all those moments when she left fans jaw-dropped with her transformation over the years.

Kylie Jenner: From a reality kid to the biggest makeup mogul

2007

Starting off with the Kendall and Kylie duo in this KUWTK throwback moment in Kim Kardashian's arms. Kylie has always been an inspiration when it comes to anything fashion, makeup or basically anything beauty. The audience misses the Jenner sisters banter on national television.

2009

Everyone has gone through the I-love-bangs phase in our lives, haven't we? It works for some and not for many. However, our favourite reality star has looked stunning with whatever she experiments. See her adorable look.

2011

Buckle up, fans. This is probably the last time you'll witness Kylie in the childhood phase as her transformation drive overtook shortly after she turned 14. Savour this last pic with a babyface.

2013

Here's looking at the sweet 16 image of our beloved reality star. By this time, she was a top-notch TV celebrity whose fame was on a constant rise. She can be seen sporting a gorgeous makeup look, which by the way she went on to expertise in, in the near future. Wait for that phase of lip fillers and Kylie Cosmetics.

2015

Finally, as the star turned of legal age, one can clearly see her curves and lip filler kicking in. As she turned 18, the star underwent a completely bizarre evolution as she looks oh so stunning posing for the paparazzi.

2017

The year was a big deal for Kylie as Her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics was skyrocketing, her social media fame rivalled that of even older sister Kim Kardashian and she seemed happy with her rapper boyfriend, Tyga.

2019

Kylie was glowing as she flaunted her maternal side as a parent to her one-year-old Stormi, by this time the star has split up with Tyga and was happily in love with the 'Sicko Mode' rapper Travis Scott. Have a look at her lilac look as she rocked the Met Gala look in her Versace dress.

2021

As the star's journey continues to evolve, here's celebrating Kylie's glorious years, life and legacy.

(IMAGE- YOUNGKYLIEJENNER/KYLIEJENNER/INSTA)

