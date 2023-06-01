On Marilyn Monroe's Birth Anniversary, A Look At Celebs Who Recreated Her Popular Looks

Marilyn Monroe has always been one of the biggest style icons, and still, her looks are an inspiration to many women across the globe. From Drew Barrymore to Kim Kardashian, over the years, we have seen many celebs recreating Monroe's looks or fashion style on big platforms. On the occasion of Marilyn's birth anniversary, let's go down memory lane and revisit some iconic looks of Marilyn recreated by the stars.

Why Marilyn Monroe is a style icon?

Marilyn Monroe, who was an actress, model and singer, is still considered a style icon owing to her timeless looks. Every time she stepped out for an event or appeared in the movies, her looks easily made their way to timeless fashion and iconic looks. Here's how the celebs recreated the look.

Celebs who recreated Marilyn Monre's iconic looks

Drew Barrymore recreated Marilyn Monroe's look for a magazine in 1996. In the image, she is sporting her signature blond locks. Check out the look below:

Lindsay Lohan recreated Marilyn Monroe's famous air vent moment in a white dress. The scene is from the show Inappropriate Comedy released in 2013. Check out the post below:

Scarlett Johansson channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe for Dolce and Gabbana's 2009 cosmetics campaign. The Avenger star recreated her signature blond locks with bold red lips and a golden ensemble. Check out the post below:

Kim Kardashian recreated the fashion of Marilyn Monroe by wearing some famous dresses to the Met Gala 2022. For her first look, Kim wore a nude-coloured, crystal-embellished ensemble that Marilyn wore in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy. The actress wore it for minutes and changed it to another replica. She opted for Monroe's Norman Norell dress, which she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962. Check out the post below:

Kylie Jenner wore Monroe-inspired pink ensemble for Halloween in 2019. She can be seen in a pink gown featuring an oversized bow in the back. She paired the look with matching gloves inspired by Monroe's Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.Check out the post below:

Other Hollywood celebs who recreated Marilyn Monroe's looks such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Penelope Cruz and more more. In India, Urvashi Dholakia also attempted to pose like Marilyn Monroe. She wore a golden embellished ensemble and sported blond locks.