On Mark Wahlberg's Birthday, Here's A List Of His Popular Films To Watch On Netflix

American actor, producer & rapper, Mark Wahlberg rings in his 50th birthday today, i.e. June 5, 2021. The British Academy Television Award winner kickstarted his journey as an actor in 1994 with filmmaker Penny Marshall's comedy film, Renaissance Man, and enjoys an illustrious career of almost three decades. Over the years, Mark has given some highly acclaimed performances in films across various genres, including The Italian Job, Ted, Invincible, I Heart Huckabees and Lone Survivor to name a few. Thus, on the occasion of his 50th birthday, check out the list of 5 Mark Wahlberg's movies that you can watch on the streaming giant, Netflix.

What to watch on Netflix on Mark Wahlberg's birthday?

1) The Italian Job

The Italian Job is a heist action thriller helmed by director F. Gary Gray, that released back in 2003. The cast of this American film starred Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Seth Green, Jason Statham, Mos Def, and Donald Sutherland, alongside Mark Wahlberg. The official synopsis of The Italian Job on Netflix's website reads: "A clever thief masterminds a major heist amid the waterways of Venice, Italy -- but a betrayal by one of his own spells disaster."

2) Lone Survivor

Lone Survivor is a biographical war film, helmed by Peter Berg, based on Marcus Luttrell's 2007 eponymous nonfiction book. The cast of this 2013 film starred Taylor Kitsch, Ben Foster, Emile Hirsch, and Eric Bana, alongside Mark. The official synopsis of Lone Survivor on Netflix's website reads: "Mark Wahlberg stars as Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell in this action-drama based on an ill-fated real-life mission to bring down a Taliban boss."

3) The Other Guys

The Other Guys is a cop-action comedy film directed by Adam McKay, that released on the big screen in 2010. The blockbuster film starred Will Ferrell, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Eva Mendes, Steve Coogan, Ray Stevenson, and Samuel L. Jackson, alongside Mark. The official synopsis of The Other Guys on Netflix's website reads: "New York cops Allen and Terry toil in obscurity as lowly desk jockeys until a big break finally gives them a chance to tackle real police work."

4) Pain & Gain

Pain & Gain is an action comedy film with director Michael Bay at its helm, and it released at the box office in 2013 too. The cast of this Mark Wahlberg-starrer also featured Dwayne Johnson, Anthony Mackie, Tony Shalhoub, and Ed Harris in key roles. The official synopsis of Pain & Gain on Netflix's website reads: "A crew of ripped Miami bodybuilders scores a high-rolling lifestyle through kidnapping and extortion in this crime comedy based on a true story."

5) Spenser Confidential

Spenser Confidential is a Netflix Original action comedy, also directed by Peter Berg, that premiered on the streamer last year, i.e. 2020. The cast of this OTT film cast boasted of Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Donald Cerrone, Post Malone, and Marc Maron, alongside Mark. The official synopsis of Spenser Confidential on Netflix's website reads: "Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-con, teams up with aspiring fighter Hawk to uncover a sinister conspiracy tied to the deaths of two Boston police officers."

