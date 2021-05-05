On Naomi Scott's Birthday, Take A Quiz About The Actress And Test Your Knowledge

Hollywood actress Naomi Scott rose to fame for her portrayal of Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action movie Aladdin. For her performance, Scott won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress – Sci-Fi/Fantasy and also received a nomination for the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress. The actress was also seen in the role of Kimberly Hart in Power Rangers, the film adaptation of the TV series of the same name. Most recently, the actress was seen in the reboot of the hit movie franchise Charlie's Angels. The movie also stars Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska as the current generation of Angels who are working for a private detective agency named the Townsend Agency. Scott plays the role of an engineer who is also a programmer. On the occasion of Naomi Scott's birthday, test your knowledge about the actress and take the quiz.

Naomi Scott's Quiz

1. In which year was Naomi Scott born?

A. 1995

B. 1997

C. 1992

D. 1993

2. What is the name of Naomi Scott's husband?

A. Jordan Spence

B. Dacre Montgomery

C. Mena Massoud

D. Jordan Fisher

3.When did Naomi and Jordan get married?

A. 2020

B. 2016

C. 2018

D. 2014

4. What is the name of Naomi's first movie?

A. Geek charming

B. Lemonade mouth

C. The descendants (2011)

D. The descendants (2015)

5. What is the name of the TV series Naomi's been in?

A. Terra nova

B. Pretty little liars

C. The crown

D. Gilmore girls

6. Which ranger was Naomi in Power Rangers?

A. Yellow

B. Blue

C. Green

D. Pink

7. What is the name of Naomi's character in Charlie's Angels released in 2019?

A. Sabina Wilson

B. Elena Houghlin

C. Jane Kano

D. Bosley

8. Naomi is an ambassador for which brand as of 2020?

A. Burberry

B. Cartier

C. Prada

D. Bulgari

9. What is the name of Naomi Scott's character in the science-fiction series Terra Nova?

A. Ruth Gerber

B. Selena William

C. Elena Houghlin

D. Maddy Shannon

10. What is the name of Naomi's Scott's debut EP?

A. Promises

B. Invisible Division

C. Say Nothing

D. Motions

Answers:

1. 1993

2. Jordan Spence

3. 2014

4. Lemonade mouth

5. Terra nova

6. Pink

7. Elena Houghlin

8. Bulgari

9. Maddy Shannon

10. Invisible Division

Source: Naomi Scott's Instagram