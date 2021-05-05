On Naomi Scott's Birthday, Take A Quiz About The Actress And Test Your Knowledge

Quick links:
As seen on Naomi Scott's Instagram
Hollywood actress Naomi Scott rose to fame for her portrayal of Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action movie Aladdin. For her performance, Scott won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress – Sci-Fi/Fantasy and also received a nomination for the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress. The actress was also seen in the role of Kimberly Hart in Power Rangers, the film adaptation of the TV series of the same name. Most recently, the actress was seen in the reboot of the hit movie franchise Charlie's Angels. The movie also stars Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska as the current generation of Angels who are working for a private detective agency named the Townsend Agency. Scott plays the role of an engineer who is also a programmer. On the occasion of Naomi Scott's birthday, test your knowledge about the actress and take the quiz.
Source: Naomi Scott's Instagram
