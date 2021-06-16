On North West's Birthday Kris Jenner Send A Warm Wish: 'You Are Truly A Ray Of Sunshine'

The Kardashian family members are known to be quite upfront about their family dynamic and do not shy away from freely expressing themselves on social media. June 15 marks the first birthday of Kim K and Kanye West’s daughter North West, which prompted her grandmother Kris Jenner to send her wishes on the special day. She shared several unseen pictures of North in her latest Instagram post, which captured some of her intimate moments with other family members. Kris also penned a long message for her in the caption, expressing her love and affection for her.

Kris Jenner wishes granddaughter North West on her birthday

On the occasion of North West’s birthday, Kris Jenner posted a few of their rare photos together while also sharing stills of her moments with cousins. One of the pictures included a selfie of North and Kim, while the other captured a candid moment of laughter between North and Kanye West. Kris wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to our beautiful Northie!!! You are truly such a ray of sunshine and you light up every room with your amazing smile and huge heart”.

Kris also talked about how “funny, talented and smart” she is and the impact that she has made on all of her family members. Jenner continued, “You are an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend. I love watching you grow and I am so proud of you each and every day”. She finally ended her message by expressing her love for North. Her post took no time in receiving excited reactions from fans, who joined her in wishing North on the special occasion and also shared a few warm words on their family moments captured on camera.

IMAGE: KRIS JENNER'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

North West is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The former couple has a total of four children - North West, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kim had parted ways with Kanye earlier this year, after being married to him for nearly seven years. While Kim has kept her dating life out of the limelight ever since, there were recent reports that suggested that Kanye and model Irina Shayk are together.

IMAGE: KRIS JENNER & KIM KARDASHIAN INSTAGRAM

