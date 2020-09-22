Prem Chopra's Birthday: Can You Identify These Hindi Films Based On His Dialogues?

One of the most legendary villains in the history of Hindi cinema, Prem Chopra rings into his 85th birthday today, i.e. September 22, 2020. Chopra bowled over the entire film fraternity with his on-screen 'Bad Boy' image and created a distinct place for himself in Bollywood like no other. Chopra has acted in over 360 films of the Hindi and Punjabi film industries in his illustrious career spanning almost six decades.

He has played the antagonist opposite late legend Rajesh Khanna in nineteen films and those remain extremely popular among the audience and the critics as well. However, his dialogue delivery and spooky dialogues as a Bollywood baddie have always been one of the major highlights of his films. Thus, on the occasion of Prem Chopra's birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the cinephiles out there.

Can you identify the Bollywood film based on Prem Chopra's dialogues?

1) One of Prem Chopra's dialogues, "Prem naam hai mera... Prem Chopra" is from a 1973's blockbuster musical romance which starred late Rishi Kapoor as the protagonist and Prem Chopra as the antagonist. Can you identify the cult classic based on Chopra's iconic dialogue in it?

Raaja

Bobby

Barood

Jhoota Kahin Ka

2) The dialogue "Sharafat aur imaandaari ka certificate yeh duniya sirf unhe deti hai, jinke paas daulat hoti hai" is from a David Dhawan film which starred Sunny Deol in the lead role alongside Dimple Kapadia and Shakti Kapoor. Can you identify the Bollywood film based on Prem Chopra's dialogue in it?

Inteqam

Manzil Manzil

Aag Ka Gola

Beetab

3) The dialogue "Rajneeti ki bhains ke liye daulat ki lathi ki zaroorat hoti hai" is from filmmakers Abbas-Mustan's iconic film series which catapulted Akshay Kumar's career as an actor in Bollywood. Can you identify the classic Hindi film by Prem Chopra's dialogue in it?

Khiladi

Sapoot

Patiala House

Hey Bro

4) The dialogue "Main woh bala hoon joh sheeshe se patthar ko todhta hoon" is from a Rajesh Khanna starrer which released in 1983. Can you identify the silver jubilee hit based on Prem Chopra's dialogue in the film?

Do Raaste

Prem Nagar

Kati Patang

Souten

5) The dialogue "Pyaar apni jagah hai, daulat apni jagah hai. Zindagi ke liye dono zaroori hai" is from a Shakti Samanta directorial which starred Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh in the lead roles. Can you identify the cult classic based on the veteran actor's dialogue in the film?

Bebus

Kati Patang

Tyaag

Doli

6) The dialogue "Badshahon ka andaza bahut kam galat hota hai...aur jab galat hota hai toh woh badshah nahi rehte" is from a 1980 Indian-Soviet film starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini in the lead roles. Can you identify the iconic Bollywood film by this Prem Chopra dialogue?

Mard Ki Zabaan

Raja Jani

Pocket Maar

Alibaba Aur 40 Chor

7) The dialogue "Log toh aasteen mein saanp paalte hai; lekin tum toh aasteen ke bichhoo nikle" is from a comedy film which released in 1998. Can you identify the Govinda and Ravina Tandon starrer by Prem Chopra's dialogue in the film?

Dulhe Raja

Ilzaam

Kaun Rokega Mujhe

Raja Babu

8) The dialogue "Insaan ki zindagi ka sirf ek hi maqsad reh gaya hai... daulat, daulat aur daulat" is from a 1999 crime drama which starred Amitabh Bachchan in a double role. Can you identify the film based on this Prem Chopra dialogue?

Do Ajnabee

Gehri Chaal

Lal Badshah

Trishul

9) The dialogue "Hamari asli jaidaat, hamari asli daulat toh hamare yeh rishtey hi hote hai, joh hum mein virasat mein milte hai" is from a Kuku Kohli directorial which starred also starred Govind and Raveena Tandon in the lead. Can you identify this comedy film from Prem Chopra dialogue?

Dulhe Raja

Raja Babu

Anari No.1

Beti No.1

10) The dialogue "SP ho ya DSP, collector ho ya commissioner, kanoon ki sari hastiyan mere aangan mein palti hai aur is chhat ke neeche un tamaam logon ki taqdeerein likhi jaati hai" is from a Rajinikanth and Rekha starrer?

Tyagi

Andha Kanoon

Keemat

Phool Bane Angaray

Answers:

Bobby Aag Ka Gola Khiladi Souten Kati Patang Alibaba Aur 40 Chor Dulhe Raja Lal Badshah Anari No.1 Phool Bane Angaray

