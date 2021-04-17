On Siddharth's Birthday, First Look Poster Of His Character In 'MahaSamudram' Unveiled!

Popular actor Siddharth, who celebrates his birthday on April 17, 2021, has essayed several impressive roles in various films throughout his acting career. After his 2017 film Gruham, the actor is finally all set to make a comeback to Telugu cinema with an upcoming film named MahaSamudram. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, MahaSamudram is going to be a multi-starrer action drama with an extremely powerful storyline. And on the occasion of Siddharth's birthday this year, the team of the film unveiled a new poster while wishing the actor a very happy birthday.

MahaSamudram's new poster

On the morning of Siddharth's birthday on April 17, 2021, MahaSamudram's team took to Twitter to wish the actor. The team sent their wishes to him with the unveiling of the first look of Siddharth's character in the film. Although, the film's entire team shared a Telugu version of the poster, the notable film critic Taran Adarsh swiftly shared the English version of the poster on the platform for fans to check out.

MahaSamudram's team wishes Siddharth with #WelcomeBackSid

While members of the team like the director, Ajay Bhupathi, called him 'calm & composed' in his tweet, the tag 'prince of hearts' was given to Siddharth by his MahaSamudram co-star Aditi Rao Hydari in her post. With MahaSamudram marking the actor's return to Telugu cinema, the hashtag '#WelcomeBackSid' also accompanied Siddharth's new movie poster on his birthday. In the newly unveiled poster of his upcoming character in the Ajay Bhupathi directorial, the actor is seen peeking out of a queue with a smirk on his face while donning a sky blue and red plaid shirt with a grey tee inside.

Siddharth's message to his fans

In Siddharth's tweet this morning, the actor sent out a sweet message to his fans while revealing his character's look from the upcoming Telugu action-drama. Siddharth wrote about how he has waited for a long time and is happy to be back in the world of Telugu cinema after all this while. Further, the actor thanked his fans for showering him with love while also maintaining certain expectations from him as an actor.

Here is my First Look from #Mahasamudram



Waited a long time for this. Happy to be back! Thank you for your love for me and expectations from me. I'll see you soon in cinemas.



â¤ï¸Vastunna, Vachesthunna, Vachesaâ¤ï¸@ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari @AnuEmmanuell @DirAjayBhupathi pic.twitter.com/cOH4hIxJCz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 17, 2021

MahaSamudram's cast and crew

Siddharth's new movie, MahaSamudram, will be his comeback Telugu film after a gap of over 3 years. The film will be a multi-starrer with exceptionally talented bunch of actors such as Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel. Produced under the AK Entertainments company banner by Anil Sunkara, the film is being shot in both Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously. Taran Adarsh's tweet of Siddharth's poster also mentioned the film's release date which is expected to be on August 19, 2021.