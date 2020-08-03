'Once Upon A Christmas Miracle' Filming Location: Where Was The Film Shot?

Directed by Gary Yates, Once Upon A Christmas Miracle starred Aimee Teegarden and Brett Dalton in lead roles. The show traced the story of Heather Krueger and her organ donor Chris Dempsey. Ever since the film released, several fans have been wondering about the scenic locations that are shown in the film. Take a look at the location of Once Upon A Christmas Miracle.

ALSO READ | Christmas: Here Are A Few Funny Episodes From Two And A Half Men

Once Upon A Christmas Miracle filming location

Once Upon A Christmas Miracle has been shot across Winnipeg in Canada. It is the capital city of the Manitoba province in the country. The city gets its name from lake Winnipeg. Several film festivals are held in Winnipeg including Canadian International Comedy Film Festival, FemFest, Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival, etc. Winnipeg also makes one of the most scenic locations in Canada all thanks to its large lakes and parks across the country.

ALSO READ | Pet Cat That Went Missing 6-years-ago Found And Returned To Family On Christmas Eve

About Once Upon A Christmas Miracle

Once Upon A Christmas Miracle traces the story of Heather Krueger who discovers she is in dire need of a transplant. After not finding her match within her friends and family, a stranger named Chris Dempsey volunteers to get himself tested to see whether he is a match. Fortunately, he is a match for everyone’s surprise and the surgery is done successfully. Post the surgery, both Heather and Chris start spending a lot of time getting to know each other and form a deep connection. However, they start to wonder if this connection is anything beyond their recipient and donor relationship.

ALSO READ | Christmas Movies On Amazon Prime To Watch On The Holiday In December 2019

The film, Once Upon A Christmas Miracle is also based on a real-life story. In the end credits of the film, the makers show the audience a picture of the real-life Heather and Chris. The real-life couple is also seen in a cameo role in the film as one of the background actors.

Once Upon A Christmas Miracle is written by Erinne Dobson and Shannon Fopeano. The film also stars Lolita Davidovich, Cassandra Potenza, Nancy Sorel, Thom Zimmerle, Steve Bacic, and Melissa Marie Elias in pivotal roles. The television film was first released in 2018 and quickly earned several praises for its heart-warming love story.

ALSO READ | James Harden Gets Trolled On Social Media After Losing To The Warriors On Christmas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.