'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Novel Reveals A Big Secret: Did Cliff Booth Kill His Wife?

The 2019 Hollywood film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Brad Pitt in the lead roles, recently got a novelized version of itself. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood novel is written by Quentin Tarantino, who also wrote and directed the film. The novel explores the film’s story in detail, and also reveals if Brad Pitt’s character, Cliff Booth, killed his wife; a detail that the film was secretive about and had left on an ambiguous note. Read on to know more about it.

Did Cliff Booth kill his wife in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood?

Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, plays the supporting role of Cliff Booth, a stuntman who works as a body double for the Hollywood actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). In the film, Cliff Booth is shown to often have trouble finding work because of a rumour that he killed his wife with a speargun while they were on a boat. Cliff claims that his wife’s death was an accident. There is also a flashback scene in the film, which shows Cliff arguing with his wife in a drunken state, but the scene ends before the speargun is shot, leaving the audience to decide for themselves if he killed his wife on purpose.

However, Tarantino has cleared off this ambiguity in the novel. The entertainment news site Collider shared that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood novel narrates the boat scene, and revealing the secret, a line from that scene reads, “the minute Cliff shot his wife with the shark gun, he knew it was a bad idea.” So Cliff Booth did in fact kill his wife on purpose.

The site shared that the novel then proceeds to give even more gruesome details from the scene, as Cliff’s shot, “hit her a little below the belly button, tearing her in half, both pieces hitting the deck of the boat with a splash.” The further description of the scene reads that while waiting for help to arrive, Cliff in a devastated state tries to keep his wife alive, holding her body together, and clears out differences with her before she dies.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was nominated for ten Academy Awards, and won two, out of which one was for the Best Supporting Actor, won by Brad Pitt for his portrayal of Cliff Booth.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood novel was released for sale recently, in June 2021. The official Instagram page of the film had shared details about the launch of the book in March.

