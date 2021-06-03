'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Novel To Explore Backstory Of Brad Pitt's Character

Quentin Tarantino helmed one of the biggest movies of 2019, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, that won him the nod of Best Director at the 92nd Academy Awards. But the director is not done yet as in a recent appearance in a podcast, he shared details about his upcoming novel that will explore Brad Pitt's character in great depth. Read further to know what Tarantino has to say about his new novel that is the 'unwieldy version of the movie'.

Quentin Tarantino on the novelization of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

The oscar-winning movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood cast, comprised some of the biggest celebrities of Hollywood such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Emile Hirsch. The 58-year-old director described the novel, exploring Cliff Booth's character, as a 'complete rethinking' at Elric Kane and Brian Saur's Pure Cinema Podcast. The novel of the same name to be published on June 29, will contain secrets of the character and plot that were not explored in the movie, confirmed Tarantino.

Further explaining, Quentin stated that the novel was not just a screenplay turned into a novel format after adding a few extra scenes but a 'complete rethinking' after rigorous research. The director revealed that he worked on the novel for over 5 years and explored new details about the character that would never make the cut in the movie. He stated that through the novel, he would be telling a novelistic version of the characters. The director confirmed that the book was an 'unwieldy version of the movie'.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel to five deep into Brad Pitt's character

While the movie presented Brad Pitt's character, as a mysterious stuntman Cliff Booth, the novel will present the readers with several answers as it will dive deep into his character's backstory. Quentin also revealed that there are many isolated chapters dedicated to his character alone. He described those chapters as 'weird little pulp novel'.

More on Quentin Tarantino directed movies

The veteran actor has an impressive number of notable movies to his name. Famous for dwelling into dark themes and references to pop culture, Quentin helmed movies such as Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill: Volume 1, and Django Unchained. Quentin Tarantino's next movie will be 'epilogue-y' as he revealed at the Moscow press conference for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

IMAGE- ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.