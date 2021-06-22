'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood': Unseen Footage From Film Unveiled In Novel Trailer

On June 21, 2020, Sony Entertainment Pictures and Harper Perennial released the trailer for Quentin Tarantino's first novel which will be an adaptation of his 2019 movie Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The book will go on sale on June 29, 2021, and the trailer had unseen footage of the movie. While releasing the trailer for the novel, Harper Perennial said "We're so excited to share the teaser book trailer for #QuentinTarantino's first novel, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (on sale June 29), which includes never-before-seen footage from the @SonyPictures @OnceInHollywood film!" Sony Entertainment pictures wrote "Hollywood 1969… You shoulda been there!" as they launched the trailer. Watch the trailer for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: A Novel right here:

About Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: A Novel

The movie was set in 1969 and revolved around Rick Dalton who is worried about his career in Hollywood, and his stunt double Cliff Booth who also struggles to get work since there are rumours floating that state that he murdered his wife. The two are best friends, and try their best to revive their careers. How they meet real-life Hollywood celebrities in this fictional world and try to get their lives back on track forms the rest of the story. The movie has been written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, on a budget of $96 million.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood cast

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, and Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth in the lead roles. Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Emile Hirsch as Jay Sebring, Margaret Qualley as Pussycat, and Timothy Olyphant as James Stacy perform notable characters in the movie. The movie also features Julia Butters as Trudi Fraser, Austin Butler as Tex, Dakota Fanning as Squeaky, and Bruce Dern as George Spahn. Al Pacino features as Marvin Schwarz, while Mike Moh plays Bruce Lee, and Luke Perry plays Wayne Maunder. Brad Pitt won several awards as the Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Cliff Booth, including the Academy Awards, Alliance of Women Film Journalists Awards, Austin Film Critics Association Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD, SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT YOUTUBE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.