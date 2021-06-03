One Direction To Have A Reunion? Liam Payne Spills The Beans About One Direction Reunion

One Direction is widely regarded as one of the most successful boy bands. When One Direction broke up in 2015, fans were crushed. Zayn Malik released his debut solo album, Mind of Mine, one year after leaving the band. The other members of the band soon followed suit and began releasing solo albums. It's been 5 years since One Direction announced their indefinite hiatus, breaking hearts all around the world. However, are they taking a page from the recent spate of reunions and finally planning a long-awaited reunion?

According to MTV, “In the upcoming episode of My Life on MTV, Liam Payne will be seen spilling the beans around the reunion, talking about the intent of boys to ‘keep it a secret’”. Is this to say that the favourite British boys are all prepared to set the stage on fire once more? Fans are sure to go all gaga over the One Direction reunion.

However, it is also reported that "In the nostalgic boyband special episode, you will look at yet another favourite boy band – The Backstreet Boys, in addition to One Direction." It also said that “The reminiscence hits deep as the episode details out the glorious old days with the best pop band of the past 4 decades”. My Life At MTV follows the journey of some of the industry's most beloved and memorable international musicians. It's also a throwback that fans won't want to miss. On Sunday, June 6, 2021, watch the explosive episode of My Life on MTV and get a look inside the lives of Backstreet Boys and One Direction, only on Vh1 India and Voot Select.

About the band

In 2010, One Direction debuted as a group on The X Factor. All of the boys auditioned as solo acts before Simon Cowell saw something special in them as a group. Despite failing to win The X Factor, the band developed a cult following among fans during their time on the show.

As a five-person band, the band released four albums: Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, and Four. Following Four, Malik left, and the band created Made in the A.M. as a four-member. However, following the release of their fifth album, One Direction announced an "18-month" hiatus that has now lasted six years. Styles, Tomlinson, Payne, and Horan have all pursued solo projects since the band's hiatus.

MTV spokesperson/PR, Image: Liam Payne Instagram

