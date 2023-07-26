One Friday Night Trailer: Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman Explore The Theme Of Infidelity

Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman starrer One Friday Night will make its digital debut on July 28 on JioCinema. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie on Wednesday. The upcoming thriller seemed to be exploring the themes of love and betrayal.

2 things you need to know

One Friday Night is directed by Manish Gupta.

He has previously helmed films like The Stoneman Murders, Rahasya, Section 375 and 420 IPC.

One Friday Night is about home-breaking?

One Friday Night narrates the story of Ram, an affluent guy who gets involved in an affair with Niru, a woman half his age. When Ram suffers a catastrophic injury in a life-altering accident and becomes critically ill, their covert rendezvous in a hidden love nest takes an unexpected turn. Niru is left with no choice except to contact Ram's unwitting wife, Lata, which proves to be a fatal choice.

Milind Soman talks about his role in One Friday Night

Milind also talked about his character Ram in the movie and said, “One Friday Night is a project that pushed me as an actor. The character of Ram allowed me to explore complex emotions and dilemmas that many people face in their lives."

He added, "The film's narrative is intense, and the twists and turns will keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. Collaborating with the talented Raveena Tandon and Vidhi Chitalia has been an absolute pleasure. I'm certain that JioCinema's platform will provide the perfect stage for audiences to immerse themselves in this thrilling tale.”

Directed by Manish Gupta, One Friday Night features Vidhi Chitalia, Milind Soman, and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. The thriller drama, which is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Manish Tehran, examines the intricacies of relationships, secrets, and the unexpected turns life may take.