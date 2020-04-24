One Of Phoebe Buffay's Triplets From FRIENDS Look Just Like Her, Say Fans

Hollywood News

One of the babies who played Phoebe Buffay's triplets, Alexandria Cimoch, recently went viral on TikTok after she revealed that she played the role. Watch.

Phoebe Buffay

Every FRIENDS fan can recall Phoebe Buffay giving birth to babies for her brother. When Frank Jr asks Phoebe if she will be a surrogate for him and his wife, she agrees. Phoebe Buffay then gives birth to her brother's triplets who are named Leslie, Frank Jr Jr, and Chandler. 

One of Phoebe Buffay's triplets look just like her

While the triplets were played by different kids throughout the show, Alexandria Cimoch has recently gone viral after she revealed that she was one of the triplets. Alexandria and her siblings played the part in season six in the episode, The One with Joey's Porsche. In the episode, Phoebe Buffay brings the triplets for babysitting to Monica's place. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the video that Alexandria posted, she is seen sitting on Chandler's lap while Phoebe babysits the other two with Monica. She played the role with her quadruplets siblings. Alexandria captioned the post, "yes... I was on friends #friends #foryoupage #fy #phoebebuffay." [sic]

 Alexandria's clip gained over 2 million views and fans could not help but notice the similarities between her and Phoebe Buffay. Soon, her comments section was swarmed with people telling her that she looks exactly like Phoebe. One user wrote, "OMG you look like Phoebe". Another commented, "This is so iconic, and you even kinda look like Lisa Kudrow now." 

Alexandria revealed that the four of them were cast in the episode and that one of her brothers had to play a girl to fit in the storyline. They only played the triplets as babies and were later recast when the triplets grew up in the show. However, Alexandria is still very much a part of the acting world and recently appeared in a production of the musical Hair.

