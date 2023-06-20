One Piece Live-action Series: Cast, Characters; Everything You Should Know About

Quick links:
Upcoming live-action One Piece, which is an adaptation of record-breaking anime with the same name, will be released on OTT on August 31.
Iñaki Godoy will play the role of Monkey D. Luffy in the movie, who is the protagonist. Luffy gains the power of elasticity or rubber after eating a Devil Fruit (Gomu Gomu No Mi) accidentally.
Japanese star Mackenyu will play the role of Roronoa Zoro. He is also known as Pirate Hunter. He joined Luffy's crew first after being saved from Captain Morgan and his Devil Fruit is Shusui.
Emily Rudd will portray the role of Nami, also known as Cat Burglar. Her haki power is Electrokinesis and has great navigational skills.
Jacob Romero Gibson will be playing the role of Usopp. He basically serves as a sniper for his crew. His haki power is superhuman accuracy and kenbunshoku haki.
Taz Skylar will portray the role of Vinsmoke Sanji, well-known as Black Leg. His haki power is agility, busoshoku haki, superhuman strength, and more.
The bar for the upcoming One Piece movie is quite high due to the huge fan base of the anime series. However, the trailer seemed promising and fans are looking forward to it.