'One Tree Hill' Fame Hilarie Burton Decries Overturn Of Roe V. Wade In Powerful Note

The US Supreme court overturned a landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion last week. The decision is likely to prompt half of the states in the country to ban abortion. Several women including celebrities and notable politicians have been voicing their opinions against the ruling.

In wake of the court's decision, many came forward with their stories and ordeals of abortion during and before Roe V. Wade. Joining the voices of many others around the country, One Tree Hill actor Hilarie Burton recalled getting an abortion and detailed the consequences of taking away women's rights.

Hilarie Burton decries overturn of Roe V. Wade ruling

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 39-year-old shared a picture of her daughter she shares with actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In a lengthy post, she introduced her daughter and shared the painful journey of experiencing infertility coupled with multiple pregnancy losses. ''It is no secret I struggled with infertility. Losing multiple pregnancies before her was traumatic.

But female bodies are all different and unpredictable.''

The actor added, ''Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies. It doesn’t matter if you use the term D&C. The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That’s what it was.''

She talked about the dreadful consequences of the recent decision, stating that it will amplify women's ordeal for getting a safe abortion. ''You know what would have made that painful day even worse? If abortion had been illegal, and law enforcement inspected my body to make sure I hadn’t caused my own miscarriage. Cause that’s what’s coming. It’s already happened. It was commonplace before #roevwade.''

"Now I know a lot of you have miscarried. You’ve written me to tell me about it. Think about every loss and then compound it by knowing that the Supreme Court just said it’s okay for states to look at you as a murder suspect in that situation," her statement further noted.

In a powerful yet candid declaration, the actor said, ''Your miscarriage will make you a murder suspect.

I can’t say this clearly enough or shout it loud enough. I only have my daughter because of my abortion''.