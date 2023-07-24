Last Updated:

Oppenheimer In India: 5 Box Office Milestones Achieved By Christopher Nolan's Film

Oppenheimer has turned out to be one of the biggest Hollywood hits in India.

The Cillian Murphy-Robert Downey Jr starrer Oppenheimer has emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood hits in India and has achieved several milestones. 

Oppenheimer collected approximately Rs 13.5-14 crore on its opening day in India. This made it the biggest opening for a Hollywood film in India in 2023 so far. 

The Christopher Nolan directorial received the biggest reception of all time in India on IMAX screenings in its opening weekend, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Oppenheimer also has the biggest opening weekend collection for a Hollywood film in 2023, leaving the likes of Fast X and MI7 behind. 

For director Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is his biggest opener in India. 

The film based on theoretical physicist Robert J Oppenheimer is the highest non-franchise opener in India.  

