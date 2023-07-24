Oppenheimer In India: 5 Box Office Milestones Achieved By Christopher Nolan's Film

Quick links:
The Cillian Murphy-Robert Downey Jr starrer Oppenheimer has emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood hits in India and has achieved several milestones.
Oppenheimer collected approximately Rs 13.5-14 crore on its opening day in India. This made it the biggest opening for a Hollywood film in India in 2023 so far.
The Christopher Nolan directorial received the biggest reception of all time in India on IMAX screenings in its opening weekend, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala.
Oppenheimer also has the biggest opening weekend collection for a Hollywood film in 2023, leaving the likes of Fast X and MI7 behind.