Oppenheimer Beats Fast X To Become 4th Highest-grossing Film Of 2023 So Far

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has enjoyed a stellar run across four weeks in theatres. The successful streak continues at the theatres. Oppenheimer has now become the fourth highest-grossing film of the year, so far.

Oppenheimer crosses $700 million mark

As per a Forbes report, Oppenheimer's earnings at the global box office currently stand at $717.8 million. Of this, $285.2 million comes from its domestic market, North America, with the remaining $432.6 million coming from overseas viewership. This accords it the fourth spot on the list of highest-grossing films of 2023, so far.

Ahead of Oppenheimer are The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $1.35 billion, Barbie with $1.2 million and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 with $845 million. Since its release, the film has managed to hold its position among the top three earners at the box office. It must however be noted, that the film has enjoyed significantly more attention in the international markets as opposed to its home territory.

Oppenheimer's success stands overshadowed by Barbie

Oppenheimer's success stands in the shadow of the double-feature counterpart Barbie. The latter has outperformed the Cillian Murphy-led historical drama at the North American box office with $537.4 million and counting. Globally, Barbie has crossed the billion-dollar threshold in under three weeks of its theatrical run. The current global box office collection of the Greta Gerwig directorial stands at $1.2 billion and counting. Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are still running in theatres.