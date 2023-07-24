Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita Controversy: All You Need To Know

Oppenheimer has been reigning supreme at the Indian box office since its much-celebrated July 21 theatrical release. The film, however, has also landed in a controversy. A lovemaking scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh features a verse from the Bhagavad Gita This has not gone down with many. Here's all you need to know about the controversy.

3 things you need to know

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the lead, as 'father of the atomic bomb' J Robert Oppenheimer.

The film also stars Florence Pugh in the role of Jean Tatlock.

Oppenheimer has been having a stellar run at the Indian box office, having minted almost ₹50 crores over its first weekend.

Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita row: 5 things to know



The scene that has sparked the controversy involves Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer and Florence Pugh's Jean Tatlock having sex . The bone of contention in the scene is Murphy mouthing a verse from the Bhagavad Gita with Pugh encouraging the same. The verse in question involves Krishna stating, "Now, I have become Death, the destroyer of worlds."

(Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer and Florence Pugh's Jean Tatlock have an affair in the film | Image: Twitter)



The line is pertinent to the film in context of Oppenheimer's pursuit to create the atomic bomb which in the ultimate analysis does make him the harbinger of death and "destroyer of worlds". There is outrage over an excerpt from the holy book being used as a catalyst during a scene involving nudity and sexual relations. In a more recent development, Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur has demanded the removal of the controversial scene all together. He has also posed questions to the CBFC for allowing this scene to make it to the final cut being distributed in India. The same scene has previously also been a topic of conversation as a naked Florence Pugh was covered in a CGI-made black dress.

Cillian Murphy's Bhagavad Gita connect



Interestingly,, the Bhagavad Gita was an important part of Cillian Murphy's intense preparation to step in to the shoes of J Robert Oppenheimer. The actor recently shared how he had read the holy verse as he prepared for the character. He had said, "It was an absolutely beautiful text, very inspiring." Oppenheimer is currently running in theatres.