Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan hit the big screens worldwide on July 21. The film received massive critical and commercial success upon its opening. As per the latest box office figures, the movie’s business at India box office is steady.

3 things you need to know

Oppenheimer is directed by Christopher Nolan. It is a biographical account of "the father of atomic bomb" J Robert Oppenheimer.

The movie was released on the same day as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

The film has outperformed Barbie in India.

Oppenheimer breaches Rs 50 crore mark

The reception Oppenheimer got in the opening weekend did not carry over to Monday. As per Sacnilk, the early estimates of the film show that the film has done a business of Rs 7 crore on its first Monday. This takes the film’s total to an astounding Rs 55.75 crore in four days.

(Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role | Image: Twitter)

Though the film has registered a decent collection in the first weekend, there seems to be a dip in business, owing to the weekday. On Sunday, the film made Rs 17.25 crore which fell down to Rs 7 crore on Monday. The coming week remains crucial and will determine the overall success of the film.

Oppenheimer finds its third biggest market in India

Not just in India, Oppenheimer has become a commercial success worldwide as well. After the first weekend, Oppenheimer has collected $180 million globally. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, India is the third largest contributor to the film's business after North America and the United Kingdom.

(In India Oppenheimer was released in both Hindi and English | Image: Ramesh Bala/Twitter)

In India, the Cillian Murphy starrer has also emerged victorious in the Barbehiemer battle. The trend is reverse globally, where Barbie has outperformed Oppenheimer. Additionally, India has also registered the biggest difference between the two films with Oppenheimer doing 2.5 times better than Barbie.