Oppenheimer Cast Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Join Christopher Nolan At Paris Premiere

The Christopher Nolan directorial Oppenheimer had its first global premiere in Paris. The movie will hit theatres on July 21 alongside Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Shreya Pandey
The Oppenheimer cast posed together at the film's premiere in Paris. This is the first screening of the movie and this will be followed by two more in London and New York later this month. 

The movie is written and directed by Christopher Nolan who arrived at the screening with his wife and British film producer, Emma Thomas. 

Oppenheimer is headlined by actor Cillian Murphy. He received a massive welcome from the fans and media waiting for him at the film screening.

Emily Blunt also attended the film's premiere in Paris. She walked the red carpet in a classic sea green Balmain floor-length gown for the event. The first reviews are hailing her performance in the film.

Matt Damon was accompanied by his four daughters at the film's screening. This is the first time he has made a public appearance with all of them together. 

Actor Robert Downey Jr was also clicked at the film's premiere. Previously the actor has expressed his gratitude for being able to play a role in the 'blockbuster about the human history'.

Director Christopher Nolan also received a warm welcome on the red carpet. He posed with fans and members of the audience who were all praises of the film.

Actor Jason Clarke also attended the film's screening. He was clicked mingling with Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon. 

The Oppenheimer posed together at the premiere as the film opened to a positive response. The movie will release worldwide on July 21 alongside Greta Girwig's Barbie. 

