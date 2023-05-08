Last Updated:

Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy To Matt Damon, Who's Playing What In Christopher Nolan Film

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and more stars will be seen in Oppenheimer. The Christopher Nolan film will release on July 21, 2023.

Nitish Vashishtha
Josh Peck
Josh Peck, who rose to popularity with Drake & Josh, will be seen as the American physicist Kenneth Bainbridge, who performed research on the difference between neutron masses in nuclear isotopes.

Cillian Murphy, J. Robert Oppenheimer
Cillian Murphy, who is a long-time collaborator of Christopher Nolan in films like the Batman trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk will be seen as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the upcoming film. 

Matt Damon
Matt Damon will feature in Oppenheimer as Leslie Groves, an United States Army Corps of Engineers officer who oversaw the top-secret Manhattan Project, under which the atomic bomb was built. 

Tom Conti, Albert Einstein
Scottish actor Tomasso Antonio Conti, otherwise known as Tom Conti, will be seen as the legendary German theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

Emily Blunt
Hollywood star Emily Blunt is playing the role of Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, who was wife of Oppenheimer. She was a biologist, botanist and a member of the Communist Party of America. 

Benny Safdie
American actor-director Benny Safdie will be seen in Oppenheimer as the Hungarian theoretical physicist Edward Teller, who is popularly known as the "father of the Hydrogen bomb". 

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh will be seen in Oppenheimer as Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist and physician, as well as a writer and reporter for Western Worker. She was a love interest of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Jack Quaid
Jack Quaid, known for his work in Logan Lucky and The Boys, will play the role of Richard Feynman. He is noted for his work in quantum mechanics, particle physics and quantum electrodynamics.

Robert Downey Jr.
Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. will be seen as investment banker/philanthropist Lewis Strauss. Strauss was a founding member of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. 

Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan
Oppenheimer is slated for a release on July 21, 2023. It's the first Christopher Nolan film to feature Cillian Murphy as the protagonist. 

