Oppenheimer, Dom Cobb, Joker: 10 Most Popular Christopher Nolan Characters

Cillian Murphy realises his dream of leading a Nolan-directorial by stepping into the shoes of father of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer with the insurmountable hype hoisting the film high on popularity.
Guy Pearce as Leonard Shelby makes massive impact as the lead in this 2000 release Memento. He makes for the most "underrated" performance as per Nolan's analysis.
Arguably one of the most realistic portrayal of Bruce Wayne, Christian Bale debuted as Batman in Nolan's 2005 Batman Begins which still counts as one of the actor's most loved roles.
With two Christian Bale's to contend with, Hugh Jackman holds his own as Robert Angier in psychological thriller The Prestige. The film has magic and teleportation trickery at the centre of it all.
Though Bale returns as Batman and does justice to it, 2008's The Dark Knight is a Heath Ledger show through and through as he terrorizes and traumatizes the city of Gotham, and the audiences.
Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception leads the mind-boggling Nolan film, as Dom Cobb. The crescendo-ing climax and DiCaprio's wide-eyed gaze, is still fresh in the minds of Inception fans.
Christian Bale, for the third time, aces the caped crusader act but the antagonist takes over once again with a beefed up Tom Hardy slipping in to the skin and skull of Bane as "Gotham's reckoning".
The shot of Matthew McConaughey's Joseph Cooper sobbing uncontrollably in his seat makes for a cinematic highlight as he leads epic sci-fi watch Interstellar.
Fionn Whitehead stars as Tommy in Nolan's only war film, Dunkirk and remarkably holds his own against a strong ensemble cast including Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy, also featured on this list separate