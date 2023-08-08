Oppenheimer Earns Rs 115 Crore In India In 3rd Week, Barbie Unlikely To Hit Rs 50 Cr Mark

Barbenheimer had an eventful third weekend at the Indian box office. Barbie and Oppenheimer, which clashed at the box office and took the world by storm, have started to slowly bring in diminishing returns in the Indian theatrical market, however. After witnessing three eventful weekends, the Barbenheimer trend might start to drop down.

Barbie and Oppenheimer were released on July 21.

Oppenheimer has grossed more than $550 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, Barbie has become the first film by a solo female director to gross $1 billion+.

Barbenheimer fever drops down

Oppenheimer and Barbie are now on the down low. As per box office numbers via Sacnilk, Oppenheimer took home an estimated amount of Rs 1.50 crore on Monday. This drop occured after the film made upwards of Rs 11 crore during its third weekend. Moreover, while its week one collection was Rs 73.2 crore, it slunk down to Rs 29.5 crore for its second week.

That is still a phenomenon haul for a non-franchise, arthouse film. The film has already made Rs 115.35 crore at the box office, and is likely to reach the Rs 120 crore mark in the next few days. As for Barbie, the Greta Gerwig film has been struggling at the box office after its first week was done. It is estimated to have minted merely Rs 71 lakhs on Monday. This is the lowest score film has received ever since its release. Barbie stands at Rs 42.93 crore so far, and is unlikely to reach the Rs 50 crore mark.

Gadar 2, OMG 2 to take down Barbenheimer?

After Barbenheimer, another massive box office clash is on its way. The Akshay Kumar starrer sequel to the 2012 film OMG will release on the same day as Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. As if that is not enough, Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is also releasing on August 10. These films are likely to bring in a lot more viewers, and may sadly diminish the Barbenheimer fever.