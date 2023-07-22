Oppenheimer Enters List Of Biggest Hollywood Openers In India; Know Top 10

Quick links:
Avengers: Endgame (2019) became the biggest Hollywood opener in India, earning Rs 53.10 crore on its opening day. It is also the second highest-grossing film of all time.
Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is the second biggest Hollywood opener at India box office, grossing approximately Rs 40 crore on its first day. It's the third highest-grossing film of all time.
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) is the third-highest opener at India box office, grossing around Rs 32.5 crore. It did exceptionally well for a post-pandemic release.
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) is the fourth-highest Hollywood opener in India, minting Rs 31 crore approx.
Doctor Strange 2 (2022), another post-pandemic release to break the theatrical dry spell, earned Rs 28.5 crore approx. at India box office on its opening day.
Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), which was critically panned, earned Rs 18 crore approximately at India box office on its opening day.
Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer grossed around Rs 13.5 crore on its opening day. It became the biggest opener for a Christopher Nolan film in India.
The Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw (2019) made Rs 13.15 crore approximately at the Indian box office on its opening day.
Captain Marvel, which was the debut of Brie Larson in the MCU, opened to Rs 13 crore at the India box office.