Oppenheimer Enters List Of Biggest Hollywood Openers In India; Know Top 10

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer had a successful opening day in India and raced ahead of its competitor Barbie.

Nitish Vashishtha
Avengers: Endgame
1/10
Image: Twitter

Avengers: Endgame (2019) became the biggest Hollywood opener in India, earning Rs 53.10 crore on its opening day. It is also the second highest-grossing film of all time. 

Avatar: The Way of Water
2/10
Image: Twitter

Avatar: The Way of Water  (2022) is the second biggest Hollywood opener at India box office, grossing approximately Rs 40 crore on its first day. It's the third highest-grossing film of all time. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home
3/10
Image: Twitter

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) is the third-highest opener at India box office, grossing around Rs 32.5 crore. It did exceptionally well for a post-pandemic release.

Avengers: Infinity War
4/10
Image: Twitter

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) is the fourth-highest Hollywood opener in India, minting Rs 31 crore approx.

Doctor Strange 2
5/10
Image: Twitter

Doctor Strange 2 (2022), another post-pandemic release to break the theatrical dry spell, earned Rs 28.5 crore approx. at India box office on its opening day. 

Thor: Love and Thunder
6/10
Image: Twitter

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), which was critically panned, earned Rs 18 crore approximately at India box office on its opening day. 

Oppenheimer
7/10
Image: Twitter

Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer grossed around Rs 13.5 crore on its opening day. It became the biggest opener for a Christopher Nolan film in India.

Fast and Furious, Hobbs and Shaw 
8/10
Image: Twitter

The Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw  (2019) made Rs 13.15 crore approximately at the Indian box office on its opening day. 

Captain Marvel
9/10
Image: Twitter

Captain Marvel, which was the debut of Brie Larson in the MCU, opened to Rs 13 crore at the India box office. 

Fast X
10/10
Image: Twitter

Even though the film overall performed underwhelmingly at the box office, Fast X made Rs 12.5 crore approx on its opening day in India.

