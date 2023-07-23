Oppenheimer Global Box Office Collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan Film Stays Strong

July 21 saw Barbie and Oppenheimer, two of the biggest films of the year, opened in theatres together . Barbenheimer fever seems to have gripped the globe as the Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig directorials vie to attract maximum footfall. Oppenheimer in this regard has exceeded expectations considering its historical, noir context.

Cillian Murphy leads the cast of Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie.

The trends for the Barbenheimer clash in India are a reversal of the global trends.

Oppenheimer has a formidable weekend at the movies



Considering the niche target audience for biographical dramas, Oppenheimer has performed exceedingly well at the global box office. A Deadline report reveals that with its projected $165.9 million dollar weekend, the Cillian Murphy starrer has now become the biggest global debut for a biographical film. This record was previously held by the Rami Malek starrer 2018 film Bohemian Raphsody which earned $124 million in across its debut weekend.

(Cillian Murphy headlines the Christopher Nolan film, in and as Oppenheimer | Image: Twitter)



A significant part of the $165.9 million number comes from the overseas markets. The film has reportedly earned $88.9 million across box offices outside the United States. Followed by an opening day of $33 million, the Nolan film has reportedly minted $25.8 million on day 2 of its theatrical run.

Oppenheimer is thriving at the India Box Office



Barbie may have significantly overtaken Oppenheimer at the global box office. However, India's pick between the two mammoth films has clearly been Oppenheimer. In 2 days, the Margot Robbie starrer has been able to collect ₹10.5 crores. Oppenheimer has raced past Barbie, having collected ₹31 crores across 2 days.