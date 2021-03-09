Oprah Winfrey Confirms That The Queen Did Not Talk About Archie's Skin Colour | Watch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has been making strong headlines all over the world, as the couple made some surprising revelations about themselves. Meghan talked about how certain sections of the British society had made statements and showed their reservation about the skin colour of their child Archie, which could be deemed as racist. Several notions have been made since the interview aired, that the concerns about the child’s skin colour may have been made by Queen Elizabeth herself. However, Oprah has confirmed that the Queen was not involved in the said conversations.

Oprah on her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

While many people around the world have been talking about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview, where they opened up about the criticism that they have faced, Oprah has herself shared her own take of the interview on CBS This Morning. The popular host was asked several questions about the interview, which included one about the issue of Archie's skin colour. She was asked whether either of the two told her who was the person who made a statement about the child’s skin colour.

Oprah gave a brief response to this question, saying that both Harry and Meghan made sure to remain silent about who the person was who made this statement. However, she did say that Harry made sure to hint at Oprah that it was not his grandmother or grandfather who was part of any conversations regarding Archie’s skin colour. While the identity of the person has been kept hidden, it has been confirmed that the Queen was not who made this statement. The couple had shared a lot in the interview; while Meghan talked about the negativity that she faced due to her skin colour, Harry opened about his mother Princess Diana.

The couple had got married to each other in 2018, which became a grand affair in the UK, as Meghan became a part of the Royal family. Meghan Markle had a briefly successful run as an actor before her marriage. She is best known for her role in the popular television show Suits.