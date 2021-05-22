Oprah Winfrey Defends Prince Harry And Meghan Markle; Says 'Privacy Doesn't Mean Silence'

Oprah Winfrey recently addressed the criticism that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been receiving lately for requesting privacy while also speaking out about their experiences. Defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah reasoned that Privacy doesn't mean silence denoting that she is not going to stand for the thrashing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are receiving for being vocal about their feelings and experiences.

Oprah Winfrey defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid criticism

In the May 21 episode of Today, Oprah shared her perspective on the backlash that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with host Hoda Kotb and opined, "So I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers or people flying overhead or invading your life is what every person wants and deserves. That's what people are missing. Privacy doesn't mean silence."

Meghan and Prince Harry's Oprah interview

For the unversed, in March 2021 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared for an interview with Oprah which created an uproar on the internet. The couple dropped many bombs and made certain revelations about the royal family. The couple shared that they decided to step back from their duties after some members of the British royal family mentally harassed Meghan and made racist comments about the skin colour of their son Archie who is biracial and Meghan also shared that she had suicidal thoughts because of the public scrutiny and media spotlight.

On being asked by the Today host if duke and duchess had any regrets following their interview, Oprah said that they have not shared any regrets with her and she added that understood what had happened to them, and she wanted the rest of the world to come away being able to answer the question, 'Why did they leave?' And she thinks by the time that interview was done, people understood.

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new show

Oprah appeared on the Today show to talk about her new Apple TV series with Prince Harry titled The Me You Can't See in which they discuss mental health and emotional well-being and share their own journeys. In the first episode of the docu-series, Harry looked back at the anxiety and anger he experienced following his mother's death and how he had to start taking therapy 4 years ago to heal himself from his past traumas. The new series aims to raise awareness and help others struggling with mental health issues. Watch The Me You Can't See trailer below;

