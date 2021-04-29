Oprah Winfrey Gets Emotional While Talking About Her Traumatic Childhood; Read

Oprah Winfrey recently appeared on the Dr Oz Show and opened up about her traumatic childhood experience. While promoting her book What Happened To You? Oprah spoke about the involvement of her grandmother in the child abuse that she experienced. Read further to know more about Oprah Winfrey's childhood.

Oprah Winfrey opens up on her traumatic childhood experience

While getting candid during the interview, Oprah said that she used to sleep with her grandmother in the same bed, while her grandfather used to sleep in another room that was on the other side of the wall. She recalled that one night her grandfather walked into the room in the middle of the night and when Oprah opened her eyes to see, she saw his hands around her grandmother while she was screaming. She further described the incident and said that her grandmother pushed him off, stepped over him and ran towards the front door. The young Oprah also ran out with her.

She continued and said that it was pitch dark in the rural Mississippi where they lived and that her grandmother stood on the porch and called for "Henry". She explained that Henry was an old man who lived down the road and they used to call him Cousin Henry and he was blind. While talking about this, she got emotional and told the host that this is the first time she has opened up about her childhood.

Further, she continued that Cousin Henry helped her grandmother to pick her grandfather off the floor. After the incident, her grandmother went on to put a chair underneath the doorknob and also some cans around the chair and that is how the two slept every night. Oprah added that she used to sleep in the same room while being scared about the cans moving. She used to wonder what will happen if the cans moved.

About Oprah Winfrey's book

Oprah Winfrey collaborated with neuroscientist Dr Bruce Perry for her book which is about healing and trauma therapy and gives an insight into PTSD, trauma bonds and intense stress. The duo has added their own experience and expertise in the book which will help the audience learn more about mental health issues and how to deal with them.

