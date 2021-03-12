Oprah Winfrey Set To Interview Priyanka Chopra, Makers Share Video

From making waves with her recent interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey is all set to interview international superstar, writer, and humanitarian Priyanka Chopra Jonas to talk about her lately released memoir, ‘Unfinished’. discovery+ on Friday released a clip where Oprah is seen asking Priyanka, 'Do you and Nick hope to have a family one day?'

This thrilling interview will give audiences a closer look into Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas, and her New York Times best-selling memoir, Unfinished.

The interview with India’s own, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul’s, ‘Super Soul’ series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show ‘Super Soul Sunday’. Including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the series will also include intimate conversations between Oprah Winfrey and thought leaders, spiritual teachers, celebrities, and authors like —Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines.

Premiering March 20th on discovery+, India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, announced an all-new slate of Super Soul, hosted by Oprah Winfrey and produced by OWN.

Netizens Excited

