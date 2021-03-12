Last Updated:

Oprah Winfrey Set To Interview Priyanka Chopra, Makers Share Video

discovery+ on Friday released a clip where Oprah Winfrey is seen asking Priyanka Chopra, 'Do you and Nick hope to have a family one day?', Watch —

Written By
Digital Desk
Oprah Winfrey

From making waves with her recent interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey is all set to interview international superstar, writer, and humanitarian Priyanka Chopra Jonas to talk about her lately released memoir, ‘Unfinished’.  discovery+ on Friday released a clip where Oprah is seen asking Priyanka, 'Do you and Nick hope to have a family one day?'

READ | Sophie Turner voices support for Meghan Markle after Oprah Winfrey interview

This thrilling interview will give audiences a closer look into Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas, and her New York Times best-selling memoir, Unfinished.

READ | 'Royal Soap Oprah': Amul gets creative with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview

The interview with India’s own, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul’s, ‘Super Soul’ series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show ‘Super Soul Sunday’. Including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the series will also include intimate conversations between Oprah Winfrey and thought leaders, spiritual teachers, celebrities, and authors like —Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines.

READ | Kangana backs Queen Elizabeth after Meghan Markle's Oprah interview: 'She saved the crown'

Premiering March 20th on discovery+, India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, announced an all-new slate of Super Soul, hosted by Oprah Winfrey and produced by OWN. 

Netizens Excited

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT