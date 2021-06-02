Oprah Winfrey Talks About Tackling Mental Health Struggles In 'What Happened To You?' Book

American talk show host and TV producer Oprah Winfrey recently opened up about her past traumas and their repercussions on her overall mental wellness while encouraging others to do the same. According to People magazine, the producer sat down with her co-author, Dr. Bruce Perry, for the Mental Health Coalition's '1-2-1' series. In the series, the two spoke about their new book, 'What Happened to You?', and how Winfrey continues to work through her own struggles.

Oprah Winfrey talks about her mental health challenges

The 67-year-old personality shared that she started thinking about what happened to her life to make her who she is today. "I started thinking about what happened to me in my life to make me who I am. Why do I have the fears and the apprehensions that I carried for a long time? That question is invaluable for anybody who is interested in self-evolvement and self-awareness."

Perry elucidated further and said that understanding one's past is "essential" when it comes to understanding mental health and Winfrey pointed out that the brains of individuals who were unable to meet their ends at an early age ultimately formed "differently" than those who did.

She said their book isn't about placing blame, but rather about helping readers to get a better understanding of their respective behaviors moves forward. "In my case, why do you have this disease to please. Why do you have a problem in confrontation? Or why are you so confrontational?" Winfrey has been open about her own trauma over the years. In 1986, she came forward on her talk show about being abused as a child. At the time, Winfrey said she had been molested by her cousin, an uncle, and a family friend as a young girl.

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show last month, she opened up about a previous domestic violence incident between her grandparents that resulted in her inability to feel safe while sleeping.

Oprah Winfrey has gained wide popularity for having hosted several interviews during her career which have received massive viewership. She had recently interviewed Prince Harry and Megan Markle, who made various revelations about being a part of the Royal Family. She had famously hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show, which had come to an end back in 2011. She has also made several cameo appearances in films like Ocean's Thirteen, Throw Momma from the Train, and more.

IMAGE: AP

