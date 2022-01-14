'Orange Is The New Black' Star Danielle Brooks Ties The Knot With Fiance Dennis Gelin

Danielle Brooks, the Grammy award recipient for the musical The Color Purple, recently tied a knot with her fiance Dennis Gelin and gave some beautiful glimpses of their wedding on social media to all her fans. The singer also shared a couple of her photos revealing how she hit jackpot while finding the perfect dress for her wedding.

Numerous celebrity artists as well as fans took to her social media post and extended warm wishes to her on getting married. Many of them also praised her and her husband's look from their wedding and congratulated them by adding hearts and flowers emojis in the comments.

Danielle Brooks married to fiance Dennis Gelin

Orange Is the New Black fame Danielle Brooks recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself with her husband Dennis Gelin while giving her fans a sneak peek at their wedding. The singer was seen stunning in a ravishing white floral wedding dress with her husband Gelin sporting a cool shimmering suit. As she shared a bunch of their wedding pictures, she announced that she was finally married and even added a diamond ring emoji in the caption. She also tagged her wedding dress designers, photographers, wedding planner, hair and makeup artists and others in her post and thanked them for making her big day so special.

Danielle Brooks also shared a sweet and heartfelt note to her friend and her wedding dress designer. In the note, she stated how words could not express how grateful she was to have a friend like him and added how he held her down from one of her first carpets to the most important day of her life. Adding to it, she further stated how much she loved him and appreciated his friendship. She signed off by thanking him for the wonderful three in one dress he designed for her.

The caption read, "Words can’t express how grateful I am to have a friend like you. You’ve held me down from one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life! I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress! Love you @csiriano" (sic)

Celebrity artists namely Britney Young, Jennifer Hudson, Teyonah Paris, Antoine Smith, Zerina Akers and others took to the comments section and congratulated the couple on their wedding while many others praised her stunning look in her wedding outfit. Even the fans flooded the comments section with hearts and fire emojis to depict how lovable and hot they looked in their wedding pictures. Take a look at some of the reactions.

