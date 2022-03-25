'Ordinary Angels': Hilary Swank And Alan Ritchson Come Together For Lionsgate's Drama Film

Academy Award recipient Hilary Swank will be joining hands with Alan Ritchson of Reacher fame for the film Ordinary Angels. Directed by Jon Gunn, the film comes from Kingdom Story Company and is being distributed by Lionsgate. According to Deadline, the film is set against the backdrop of the 'worst snowstorm in Kentucky history', chronicling a true, inspirational story of a struggling hairdresser who brings together an entire community to aid a widowed man in saving his 'critically ill' daughter. Gunn is also penning the film's script alongside Jon Erwin.

Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson come together for the upcoming film Ordinary Angels

Gunn mentioned that he's extremely 'thrilled' to be working with Hilary Swank and Ritchson, He added," They are both actors with incredible range, who find humanity and vulnerability in every character they play. They are perfectly matched to bring this complex and inspirational true story to life.”

Kingdom Story Company’s Kevin Downes also shed light on the project, mentioning that it deals with "one family’s seemingly insurmountable struggles and the everyday people who helped them in remarkable ways." He added that the leading duo will bring to life the heroic tale of how one person can change an entire family and community, thus giving rise to 'life and hope'. Greg

Jon Berg, who's producing the film under Stampede Ventures, added, "Greg Silverman and I are privileged to have worked with the incredibly talented Hilary Swank while at Warner Bros. and we’re thrilled to be reunited with her on Ordinary Angels,”

More on Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson's work front

Ritchson is currently seen in Reacher, Amazon Prime's critically acclaimed series based on international best selling novels by Lee Child. The series became one of the top 5 most-watched Amazon shows in the US and globally shortly after its February release. Reacher has also been renewed for a second season owing to its immense popularity.

Meanwhile, Swank recently starred opposite Michael Ealy in the detective thriller, Fatale, as well as in Netflix's series Away. During her career, Swank has won Oscars for her stint in Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby.

