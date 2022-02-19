Original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson Hints At Possible Return In Upcoming Instalment; Read

According to recent reports, original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson might avail the chance to reprise his role of Winston Zeddemore for the forthcoming film, Ghostbusters 4. Recently, off the back of the digital release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the actor, in an interview with Bossip, talked about his return to the franchise and his hopes on the road ahead. The third instalment's post-credits scene hinted at Hudson's character looking to fund and restart the Ghostbusters brand. Read on to know more.

Ernie Hudson hopes to reprise his Winston role in the Ghostbusters sequel

Recently, in the interview, when asked about a potential fourth film, Hudson confirmed it by saying that he has 'heard they are writing' one and he further hoped that he will get a chance to appear. However, he further joked that he may end up getting replaced by actor Arsenio Hall. The actor added that 'nobody has come to him' yet so far regarding a Ghostbusters sequel. However, he added that he does not 'take anything for granted' and he might be replaced by Arsenio Hall being Winston' as 'anything is possible'.

Winston's character was the only member of the original Ghostbusters team, who came without prior experience in parapsychology and an advanced degree. The character was initially written to serve as an audience surrogate, and make them feel more relatable to the paranormal world. Filmmaker Dan Akyroyd initially hoped Eddie Murphy would essay the role, as he worked with him on Trading Places. However, the actor had prior commitments, which prevented him from coming on board.

The OG Ghostbusters film, which was released in the 80s, is still considered one of the iconic films and claims a cult status. There have been several attempts to broader the horizons with several reboots which have met with varying degrees of success in the past few years. 2016's controversial film, Ghostbusters: Answer The Call reboot, however, failed miserably to relate with the fans of the franchise. By the end of 2021, Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, released Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which served as a direct sequel to his father's films. Ivan Reitman passed away at the age of 75, peacefully in his sleep on February 12, at his home in Montecito, California.

Image: AP