Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry Pose For Happy Photos As They Enjoy Their Trip To Venice

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry often share glimpses of their adorable relationship on social media. The couple is travelling to Venice currently and the latter posted pictures from their trip on Instagram. Take a look at the pictures, Orlando shared and have a glimpse at all the fun they’re having there.

Orlando Bloom shares picture with Katy Perry as they enjoy their trip to Venice

The actor took to his Instagram feed on June 17, 2021, and shared a carousel post with a mix of pictures and videos in it. The first picture was a selfie of the two, the second was a clip of them enjoying the spritz while riding the gondola and the third was captured, as Orlando and Katy had a kiss under the bridge. Followed by which, fourth was a picture of the graffiti around the city, fifth was a video of their pizza being made.

The last two pictures were a mural of Jesus and Mary, followed by a selfie of Orlando, himself. The caption said, “🍕dump and a kiss under the bridge for good luck,” followed by a four-leaf clover emoji. More than a million people have liked the post since it was shared, with warm comments by the couple’s friends and fans; take a look at some of the comments here.

According to People, the couple travelled to Venice on Sunday and were spotted around the city enjoying the gondola rides and Aperol Spritz. They have also been accompanied by their 9-month-old daughter Daisy, as well as Bloom’s son Flynn. A source of the outlet informed that the family seems to be enjoying the city.

Katy Perry also took to her feed and shared a bunch of pictures from the family getaway. It included various moments, that the singer has captured through their trip, including Katy in a floral dress, the street graffiti, food they have enjoyed and more. In a quirky upload, Perry also shared the recent picture of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissing, which has been doing the rounds of the social media; it seems that Katy ships #Bennifer too.

