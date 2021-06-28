Orlando Bloom Drops A Family Picture As He Takes A Walk With Katy Perry And Son Flynn

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry along with their children are a beautiful family, glimpses of which they often share on their social media handles. In a recent post, Bloom shared an adorable picture of the happy family, and fans are showering them with love. Take a look at the picture as you read further and know more about it.

Orlando Bloom drops a family picture as Katy, son Flynn and he take a walk

On Sunday, June 27, 2021, Orlando Bloom took to his Instagram and shared a picture from the park. It featured the actor with his fiancée Katy Perry and son Flynn as they took a walk, hand–in–hand. Katy wore a pink jumpsuit, while Orlando and Flynn wore white tees and pants. The picture was captured from the back.

Orlando added the caption, “Family Love” followed by a red heart emoji. The post has received more than 357k likes since it was shared on the photo-sharing platform and has some of the sweetest comments by friends and fans. Take a look at some of them, here.

More about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The couple recently took a trip to Venice and shared pictures as they went around the city. They took gondola rides and enjoyed the Aperol Spritz; pictures of which were shared by Bloom. The couple had been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016, after finally getting engaged in February 2019. They welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove, a year later in August 2020.

Orlando Bloom’s Instagram post on Father’s Day

The actor took to his Instagram on the occasion of Father’s Day on June 20, 2021, and shared a picture of gobbling down some breakfast, brought to him by his family. In a long expressive caption, Orlando penned what fatherhood meant to him. He wrote, “A shout out to all the dads and father figures today. 🙌 Enjoying my favourite breakfast brought to me by the family. I couldn’t help, but reflect on what fatherhood has meant for me, especially after becoming a father for the second time.🕊In 1994, Daisaku Ikeda wrote about the coming era, “It will be an age in which the actions of leaders will be based on the guideline of making all mothers happy.” I’m blessed to have strong, loving mothers around me and am thankful for all they do! I will continue to work to make them and our children happy”.

Image: Orlando Bloom/Instagram

