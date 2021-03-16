Orlando Bloom Flaunts Buff Body While Walking With His Children In Hawaii

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are often seen giving couple goals on social media. The Lord of the Rings actor was recently seen taking his daughter little Daisy 10-year-old son Flynn on a stroll in Hawaii. He was seen flaunting his bulging biceps and buff legs while he was walking with his children. Take a look at Orlando Bloom's photos here.

Orlando Bloom spotted with his daughter and son in Hawaii

Katy Perry's husband and actor Orlando Bloom took a stroll on his vacation to Hawaii with his 6-month-old daughter Daisy and 10-year-old son Flynn. The 44-year-old actor was seen flaunting his bulging biceps and buff legs as he wore a black tank top and shorts. He wore a cap and carried an umbrella as they walked through the rainy streets. He was not seen wearing a mask as Hawaii has only reported 447 cases. Here are Orlando Bloom's photos with his children here.

Orlando Bloom's children Flynn and Daisy were seen together for the first time with their father. Orlando was married to Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr and they later had a son, Flynn. The couple divorced each other by the end of 2013. He later started dating singer Katy Perry in 2016. They got engaged in February 2019 and announced that they were expecting their first child in 2020. On August 26, 2020, Katy delivered Daisy and this was the first time she was spotted outside with her father.

Orlando Bloom's movies

Orlando made his film debut with Wilde as a Rentboy in 1996. He was later seen in The Lord of the Rings film series playing Legolas. He also gained immense popularity after his role as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. Orlando Bloom's movies like Troy, Kingdom of Heaven, The Three Musketeers and many other films were loved by the audience. He was last seen in the film The Outpost playing Captain Benjamin D. Keating. He will next be seen in Needle in a Time stack which is currently in the post-production phase. He will be seen along with actors like Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto, Cynthia Erivo and Jadyn Wong.