The crisis between Russia and Ukraine has been escalating for the past seven days. In the latest update to the gripping situation, Russian forces are continuing to attack the urban areas of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv. Amid the devastating situation, several Hollywood actors have extended their support to Ukraine. Actors, including Angelina Jolie, Jared Leto and more, sent their thoughts to the people of Ukraine and also those who are fleeing the east European country.

While several actors are trying to help Ukraine with financial aid, Orlando Bloom recently lauded Airbnb.org for its initiation to help Ukrainian refugees with housing for free. Seemingly, the actor was happy to see the official tweet of Airbnb.org's co-founder Joe Gebbia, in which he promised housing facilities to 1,00,000 Ukrainian refugees. Sharing the tweet, Orlando Bloom wrote, "Just beautiful" and added an applaud and a red heart emoji.

The Tweet read, "Airbnb.org is committed to help house up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine. The enormity of this effort requires a scale of help like we’ve never seen. Please join us in aiding those who need shelter and spread the word."

Airbnb promises lodging services to Ukrainian refugees

As per UNHRC, over half a million Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries amid the Russia-Ukraine Crisis. Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of the peer-to-peer lodging service Airbnb announced the company is working with its hosts to house up to 1 lakh Ukrainian refugees for free. His tweet read, "Airbnb and Airbnb.org are working with our Hosts to house up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine, for free."

Chesky further mentioned Ukraine's neighbouring countries and asked the company's hosts if they are willing to host refugees. He wrote, "We need help to meet this goal. The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania." He also mentioned if the company's hosts cannot host refugees, they can do their bit by donating some amount. The tweet read, "If you can’t host a refugee, you can still support by donating." He then promised all these stays will be free for refugees.

1. Airbnb and https://t.co/enqjlQB0rH are working with our Hosts to house up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine, for free — Brian Chesky 🇺🇦 (@bchesky) February 28, 2022

Image: AP