Orlando Bloom's Film 'Retaliation' Gets A Release Date, To Run In Seven Countries

Zee Studios International and Vistaar Entertainment recently announced the release date of actor Orlando Bloom's upcoming film Retaliation. The film will witness a digital run in countries like India, UK, Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Caribbean on March 26 while it will release theatrically in the Middle East on March 25. The film is directed by Ludwig Shammasian & Paul Shammasian and written by Geoff Thompson.

Apart from Orlando Bloom, the film also stars Janet Montgomery and Anne Reid. Geoff Thompson’s script is inspired by his own real-life experiences, with Retaliation drawing praise for its exceptional central performance and its authentic direction. Orlando will be seen playing the role of Malay, a demolition worker whose latest assignment is to break the church where he was molested and assaulted by a priest as a young boy. Unfortunately, the revenge takes an ugly turn when the boy meets the elderly priest at a local pub. It was released in North America on July 24 last year.



Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said that the entire team is really excited to present the story of Retaliation to a wide audience across the countries the film is releasing.

"Retaliation offers to be a critically acclaimed thriller and an important movie for film lovers. I was blown away by Orlando Bloom's performance, and we're proud to be able to bring it to people's homes and also in cinemas," Chopra said in a statement.

