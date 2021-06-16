'Orphan: First Kill' Star Isabelle Fuhrman Talks About Reprising Role Of Esther In Prequel

In February 2020 William Bert Bell announced he will direct the prequel of the 2009 horror film Orphan, titled Esther which was later changed to Orphan: First Kill. Actor Isabelle Fuhrman who essayed the role of Leena Klammer aka Esther in the original film will reprise the role for the prequel. Isabelle Fuhrman recently opened up about her role and claimed the film will pull off something that has never been done before cinematically.

Isabelle Fuhrman on reprising Esther in Orphan: First Kill

Orphan: First Kill will show Esther's escape from an Estonian psychiatric asylum and how she made her way to the United States. She will impersonate a wealthy family's 10-year-old missing daughter. Isabelle Fuhrman spoke with Collider about the prequel during the promotion of her upcoming drama The Novice. The Hunger Games actor said she was really excited and was drawn toward coming back for the role of Esther. She said the most exciting aspect of the film was that it will show something that has never been done before cinematically. Talking about her role Isabelle said there has never been an adult actress who reprised a role she played as a child.

Isabelle said she found her role exceptionally difficult and yet really fun to do. She cited the reason that she played the role of Ester when she was just a kid. She was playing a 33-year-old woman hiding in a child's body when she was 10. The 24-year-old actor added this time it was a relief for her like a little weight was lifted off her shoulders since she will have to pretend to be 10 when she is already an adult. As per Bloody Disgusting, filmmakers had revealed in November 2020, that they used a combination of makeup and forced perspective to show Fuhrman portray Esther again and they also used the assistance of two child actors who have served as body doubles.

Talking about filming Orphan: First Kill to Collider, Isabella Furhaman said it was really cool to be back on the set of Orphan. She claimed people will be shocked by the story and it will be very different from most people's expectations. She said Julia Stiles has been absolutely incredible in it and they had fun making the movie together. She revealed the story was about both of their characters and their relationship and how Esther came to America and she found herself there.

