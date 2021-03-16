Oscar 2021 Nomination Surprises That Are Sure To Leave Fans Delighted; Take A Look

The Oscar nominations are finally here after a long COVID-induced wait. On Monday, actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas revealed the nominations for this year's Academy Awards, and there were plenty of surprises. The 2021 nominations follow a year in which none of the eight Best Picture winners, or anyone else for that matter, made a huge splash on the big screen due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced movie theatres across the world to close their doors. However, here’s a look at the Oscar 2021 nomination surprises.

History-making number of women for Best Director

For the first time in the Academy's 93-year history, two women have been nominated for Best Director, Chloé Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman. Zhao and Fennell have been the first five women to be nominated for Best Director in the Academy Award's history, due to their nominations.

Nomadland, directed by Chloe Zhao, has earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing. On the other hand, Promising Young Woman, directed by Emerald Fennell, has earned five Academy Award nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

‘Sound of Metal’

When it came to nominations for this year's Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association largely ignored Sound of Metal. Riz Ahmed was the film's sole candidate, winning a nomination for best actor. Six Academy Award nominations were given to the film, including best picture, best actor, best supporting actor, best sound, best film editing, and best original screenplay.

‘Eurovision Song Contest’ up for the best song

Many viewers were left humming the melody to Husavik (My Hometown) when Eurovision Song Contest: The Tale of Fire Saga premiered on Netflix last June. Few, if any, would have predicted that it would be nominated for an Oscar nine months later. Half-English, half-Icelandic power ballad Judas and the Black Messiah, The Life Ahead, One Night in Miami, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 are among the songs competing.

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun is the first Asian-American actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor. Yeun, who had been passed over for a Golden Globe nomination, was nominated for his work in Minari. Yeun and fellow nominee Ahmed are the first Asian-American actors to be nominated for the award. Ahmed, who is of Pakistani origin, is the first Muslim to receive a Best Actor nomination.